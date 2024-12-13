The father of Atul Subhash, a Bengaluru techie who died by suicide, claims his son was broken by legal and personal harassment. Subhash left behind a suicide note accusing his wife and a judge of corruption.

The father of Bengaluru techie Atul Subhash, who tragically died by suicide earlier this week, has revealed that his son had been "broken from inside" due to the ongoing harassment he faced, both personally and legally, from his wife and her family. The 34-year-old deputy general manager of a private company took his life on December 9, leaving behind a 24-page suicide note detailing the emotional and psychological toll of the accusations and legal battles he had been facing.

According to his father, Pawan Kumar, Atul had been under severe strain since 2021, when his wife began filing a series of cases against him and his family. "My son used to say that there is a lot of corruption, but he will fight as he is on the path of truth...He was broken from inside, though he didn't tell anyone anything," said Kumar, who resides in Samastipur, Bihar.

Subhash's wife had reportedly started filing cases in January 2021, a situation that worsened as time went on. Kumar explained that Atul had hoped for a peaceful resolution but was overwhelmed by the growing legal and personal pressures. "She started filing cases against our entire family," the father said.

A key allegation in the suicide note was that a judge had demanded a bribe of Rs 5 lakh to "settle" the case. The father claimed that during mediation, the amount began at Rs 20,000, increased to Rs 40,000, and ultimately escalated to Rs 5 lakh for settlement. These allegations have added another layer of distress to an already tragic situation.

In a separate development, Bengaluru Police sent a four-member team, including a female officer, to Jaunpur in Uttar Pradesh, where Subhash’s in-laws reside. The police are investigating the case further.

Subhash’s brother, Vikas, expressed shock at the sudden tragedy, stating that the family had no indication that Atul was contemplating such an extreme step. "We talked to him normally. We had no idea he had decided to take such a step," Vikas said. He also claimed that false cases had been filed against both him and his parents, alleging mental torture at the hands of his wife and her family.

Atul Subhash had reportedly written to several political leaders and institutions, including the President of India and the Supreme Court, seeking justice for the harassment he faced. "If those emails have reached them, we hope action is taken and some laws, forums, or committees are made where men can go to seek justice," his brother said.

The family believes that laws meant to protect women, like Section 498A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), have been misused in their case. This has resonated with broader concerns raised by the Supreme Court, which recently expressed alarm over the increasing misuse of the provision.

Atul Subhash’s tragic death underscores the emotional and psychological toll that legal and personal harassment can have on individuals, particularly when they feel trapped in an unfair system. His family continues to call for justice for Atul and for accountability for those responsible for the emotional pain he endured.

(With inputs from ANI)