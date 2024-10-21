Breaking News
Aviation security regulator working to find solutions for hoax bomb threats: Civil Aviation official

Updated on: 21 October,2024 09:32 AM IST  |  New Delhi
mid-day online correspondent |

On Saturday, the aviation security regulator, the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS), held a meeting with various airline CEOs to discuss ways to minimise disruptions from hoax bomb threats to flights

Asangba Chuba Ao, Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Civil Aviation, has stated that the aviation security regulator is working to find solid solutions for the continuous hoax bomb threats faced by Indian airlines, reported news agency ANI.


"This (hoax bomb threats) is something that is being looked into very seriously by the aviation regulator. They are working towards finding solid solutions," Asangba Chuba Ao told reporters on Sunday, reported ANI.


On Saturday, the aviation security regulator, the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS), held a meeting with various airline CEOs to discuss ways to minimise disruptions from hoax bomb threats to flights, reported ANI.


Speaking to ANI on Saturday, BCAS Director General Zulfiquar Hasan confirmed that they are in coordination with concerned security agencies and airlines over the matter. He has assured that these hoax calls will be curbed down at the earliest as they are working on it.

Hasan emphasised that Indian skies are absolutely safe and urged the passengers to fly without fear.

"Indian skies are absolutely safe. The current protocol to deal with the situation is robust and is being strictly followed. We reassure passengers that they should fly without any fear and, in fact, fly even more," he told ANI. During a meeting with airline representatives, he said various things related to safety and security were discussed.

During the meeting, the representatives of airlines discussed issues they are facing due to the series of hoax bomb threats. They also said that the issues related to security during the festive season could lead to congestion at the airport, reported ANI.

BCAS officials assured the airline representatives that they were working with the concerned agencies to determine the root cause of the issue.

The back-to-back threats have placed a significant burden on the airlines, security forces, and passengers. And it is tough for all stakeholders in aviation security to maintain operational stability during festive time, the officials added, reported ANI.

Earlier, Spice Jet and Air Asia flights received five bomb threats each, with multiple airlines receiving a total of 30 bomb threats in the last four days.

Five hoax bomb threats were received by Spice Jet regarding flights SG 55, SG 116, SG 211, SG 476, and SG 2939. Five more were received by Air Asia regarding flights 9I 506, 9I 528, 9I 822, 9I 661, 9I 804.

According to official sources, the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) is in talks with the other concerned ministries to make required amendments to the existing laws to make them more stringent to deal with the cases of hoax bomb threats for flights, reported ANI.

The accused person will be put on a no-fly list, officials said, reported ANI.

The official said that a committee would be formed in consultation with the law ministry and Ministry of Home Affairs to prepare a draft to make amendments to the Aircraft Act, 1934 and Aircraft Rules, 1937 and subordinate legislation to ensure 5-year imprisonment as well as placing offenders on a no-fly list for hoax bomb threats for flights.

(With inputs from ANI)

