SP’s Muzaffarnagar MP Harendra Malik, accompanied by its Kairana and Sambhal MPs, was stopped from entering Sambhal from Ghaziabad

Samajwadi Party’s Muzaffarnagar MP Harendra Malik was stopped at Uttar Pradesh border by UP Police. Pic/Twitter

Listen to this article Ban on outsiders’ entry extended in Sambhal, SP MPs barred from entering x 00:00

Three Samajwadi Party (SP) parliamentarians, including its Sambhal MP, were stopped from entering the violence-hit district, as the the administration on Saturday extended the ban on the entry of outsiders into Sambhal to December 10 to maintain “peace and order”. The administration’s earlier ban on the entry of outsiders was to expire on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

SP’s Muzaffarnagar MP Harendra Malik, accompanied by its Kairana and Sambhal MPs, was stopped from entering Sambhal from Ghaziabad. “I don’t understand why we are being stopped. Are the Opposition leader and the MPs so irresponsible that they can’t be allowed to move within the state?” Malik said.

The party had earlier announced a 15-member delegation would visit the district to gather information about the violence that broke out over a court-ordered survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid. Curbs under Section 163 (power to issue order in urgent cases of nuisance or apprehended danger) of the Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita, set to expire on Sunday, were extended to December 31.

In a statement issued in Sambhal, DM Rajendra Pensiya said, “To maintain peace and order, the imposition of Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita in the district has been extended to December 31.”

“No outsider, any social organisation or public representative can enter into the borders of the district without seeking the permission of the competent authority till December 10,” he added. Amid the chaos, Uttar Pradesh Congress President Ajay Rai on Saturday informed that his party’s delegation was also visiting the violence-affected district in the state on December 2. The Congress leader further said that everyone should stand up against the oppression and injustice happening.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever