Updated on: 05 August,2024 08:50 PM IST  |  New Delhi/Kolkata
PTI |

A deserted street in Bangladesh amid unrest in the country. Pic/PTI

All train services between India and Bangladesh have been suspended indefinitely, Railway officials said on Monday following unrest in the neighbouring country.


According to the Railway Ministry, Maitri Express, Bandhan Express and Mitali Express operated their last trips in mid-July this year and have been cancelled since then due to violent protests in Bangladesh.



Both Maitri Express and Bandhan Express were initially cancelled from July 19, 2024, to August 6, 2024, they said.


However, due to the prevailing situation in Bangladesh, the cancellation has been extended indefinitely, the officials said, adding the Mitali Express also stands suspended indefinitely.

Besides passenger services, all freight operations have also been suspended, they said.

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina resigned and left the country on Monday while Army Chief General Waqar-uz-Zaman announced an interim government amid massive violent protests in the neighbouring country which plunged deeper into chaos.

“Mitali Express, which runs between New Jalpaiguri-Dhaka, went to Dhaka on July 17, 2024, but it didn’t return after that,” the Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) of Katihar told PTI.

He added, “The train has 10 coaches owned by Indian Railways but since these coaches were used in that particular train only, there is no inconvenience of any sort to us. The train’s loco used to be changed at the border. So when it enters Bangladesh, they attach their own engine to the train replacing ours” Maitri runs between Dhaka and Kolkata while the bi-weekly Bandhan Express operates between Khulna and Kolkata. 

