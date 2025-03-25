During the state assembly at Vidhan Bhavan in Mumbai held on Tuesday a debate on the 'Last Week Motion' ignited between the opposition and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis

CM Fadnavis said the state government is building a 'Shiv Smarak' (memorial of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj) in Agra.

Land is also being acquired for building a memorial in Panipat (Haryana), where the third battle of Panipat was fought between the Marathas and (Afghan ruler) Ahmad Shah Abdali in 1761, he said.

Opposition NCP (SP) MLA Jitendra Awhad added to the debate by questioning why a memorial is being built in Panipat where Abdali defeated the Marathas.

"Panipat is not a symbol of our bravery or our defeat. It will remind me of defeat. It was between Ahmad Shah Abdali and (Maratha general) Sadashivrao Bhau. There is no memorial of defeat in the world," Awhad stated.

As per the CM, the historic battel of Panipat reflected Marathas' bravery.

Fadnavis while explaining the battle in the assembly stated that the emperor in Delhi was paying chauth (a form of tribute) to the Marathas. When Abdali conquered Delhi, he wrote to the Marathas, urging them to come and save the city, Fadnavis stated.

The CM also mentioned that the Marathas went to Delhi, defeated Abdali. The Afghan ruler then fled and camped across the Yamuna river.

Abdali then wrote a letter to Marathas requesting a truce that Punjab, Sindh and Balochistan should be considered his territory and rest of the country will be of Marathas, the CM added.

Fadnavis further stated, "The Marathas were not linked to (the conflict) but asserted that they will not cede an inch to Abdali. The Marathas fought for the country so that the three regions remain part of India," reported PTI.

(With inputs from PTI)

