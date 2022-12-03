BDC chairperson Khursheed Ahmad Mir, social activist Abdul Khalid from Kashmir joins BJP in Jammu

Both were welcomed into the party fold by Jammu and Kashmir BJP president Ravinder Raina who expressed satisfaction over fast expanding of the party base in the valley

Representational Pic

A Block Development Council (BDC) chairperson and a social activist from north Kashmir's Uri joined the BJP here on Saturday, a party official said.

BDC chairperson Khursheed Ahmad Mir and social activist Abdul Khalid were welcomed into the party fold by J&K BJP president Ravinder Raina who expressed satisfaction over fast expanding of the party base in the valley.

"Jammu has always been a stronghold of BJP which is also spreading fast in every nook and corner of the valley with the daily joining of political and social activists.

Mir is a member of the Pahari community and his joining along with his supporters is going to further strengthen the party in Kashmir," Raina said.

He said Mir played a vital role in the successful conduct of the Union Home Minister Amit Shah's public rally in Baramulla on October 5.

Also Read: PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate Mumbai-Nagpur Samruddhi Expressway on Dec 11

"BJP is emerging strong in all parts of the valley. I salute to the workers who are working with great devotion and dedication on the ground," Raina said, expressing confidence that the party will emerge as the single largest party in the next assembly elections with 50 plus seats and will form its own government in the union territory.

Mir said he had decided to join the BJP as the party-led central government fulfilled the long pending demand of the Pahari community for Scheduled Tribe status and empowered the Panchayati Raj Institutions in Jammu and Kashmir.

"The development works initiated by the BJP government are praiseworthy and so are the benefits under the centrally sponsored schemes and coverage of all residents under the medical health insurance," he said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever