Bee attack during Jyotiraditya Scindia’s function in Madhya Pradesh’s Shivpuri

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia was on Saturday safely evacuated from a bee attack during a function in Madhya Pradesh’s Shivpuri district after those around him formed a cordon and used handkerchiefs and towels to provide cover. Videos of the impromptu rescue act at Chandpatha Lake in Madhav National Park went viral on social media.

The Union minister’s security personnel took immediate action, formed a cordon around him and used handkerchiefs and towels to provide him cover from the bees, said Kotwali police station official Kripal Singh, who was also injured in the incident.

The attack, which took place at 3.30 pm when the Union telecom minister and Guna Lok Sabha MP was scheduled to inaugurate a weed harvester machine and resulted injuries to some persons, may have been caused due to bees getting disturbed by drones being flown for security purposes and photography, eyewitnesses said.

