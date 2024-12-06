He mentioned that both nations, while strengthening their semiconductor industries, are also working with Taiwan

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar spoke at the India-Japan Inaugural Session and highlighted the rapidly increasing potential for semiconductor collaboration between India and Japan, highlighting its significance in reshaping global geopolitical dynamics, ANI reported.

He mentioned that both nations, while strengthening their semiconductor industries, are also working with Taiwan, making way for a transformative partnership in this vital sector.

"Japan is today revitalising its semiconductor sector, and India, after a very long period of neglect, has announced a semiconductor mission. There are a lot of things happening. It is interesting that both of us also happen to be working with Taiwan. I'm seeing the beginnings of something potentially important here, and potentially really significant for both countries," he said, highlighting the strategic importance of the initiative, ANI cited.

Jaishankar acknowledged the nascent stage of this collaboration but emphasised its great promise, putting it among the top five areas of focus despite its early stage.

"Normally, I would say, 'Okay, it's just beginning... but in this case, I would make an exception, because I think this is such a vital field which is going to be so important in a way that balances geopolitical level equations in this coming decade," he said.

He also emphasised the increased willingness and resolve of stakeholders from both countries to strengthen relationships and address previous inadequacies in their bilateral relationship. "I hear much more discussion and interest, and initiatives actually from organisations and people who have been involved in the relationship, which is really at one level, some dissatisfaction about why we have not been able to do more, but also some determination that we want to do more," Jaishankar said, adding that industry-level initiatives, like boosting training and language skills, have been promising steps forward, ANI cited.

Speaking on higher education reforms, EAM Jaishankar stated that India is now more receptive to collaborative efforts in this area, such as enabling student exchanges and building joint campuses. "To me, this ferment today, this desire to really improve, to enhance the quality of the relationship, would be the last one," he said, emphasising a renewed commitment to strengthening India-Japan relations.

(With ANI inputs)