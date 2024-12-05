Bhutanese King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and PM Modi held talks focusing on boosting cooperation in diverse areas, including clean energy partnership, trade and investment, space and technology

Pic/X

India and Bhutan pledged on Thursday to further enhance their "exemplary" partnership across all sectors, with Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi conveying to Bhutanese King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck New Delhi's strong commitment to the economic development of the Himalayan nation, news agency PTI reported.

Shortly after the Bhutanese King arrived on a two-day visit, he and PM Modi held talks focussed at strengthening cooperation in a range of areas, including clean energy, trade and investment, space, and technology.

PM Modi reiterated India's enduring commitment to its deep bonds of friendship and cooperation with Bhutan and assured continued and full support for the Himalayan country's socio-economic development, aligned with the priorities of the Bhutanese government, according to a joint statement.

According to PTI, PM Modi expressed New Delhi's ongoing support for the Gelephu Mindfulness City initiative, a project spearheaded by King Wangchuck to accelerate Bhutan’s development and strengthen connections with bordering areas in India.

The Bhutanese King was welcomed at the airport by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, reflecting the significance India places on the visit.

In a post on X, PM Modi praised the King's vision for Bhutan’s progress and regional development. "We remain committed to advancing the unique and enduring partnership between India and Bhutan," he stated.

The King was accompanied by Queen Jetsun Pema Wangchuck and senior officials from the Bhutanese government. After the talks, PM Modi hosted a lunch in honour of the King and the Queen.

The joint statement highlighted that the two leaders reviewed the expanding bilateral partnership, which now spans trade, economic connectivity, infrastructure, energy, skill development, education, health, the digital economy, space technology, environmental conservation, and people-to-people exchanges, PTI reported.

Both PM Modi and the Bhutanese King expressed satisfaction with the "excellent" state of bilateral relations and reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthening these exemplary ties, the statement said.

The King also conveyed his appreciation for the "invaluable" support India provides for Bhutan's socio-economic development.

The Bhutanese side thanked India for increasing its development support under the 13th Five Year Plan (2024-29) and for its backing of Thimphu’s economic stimulus programme, the statement added.

King Wangchuck shared with PM Modi the progress on the Gelephu Mindfulness City Special Administrative Region and discussed how the two neighbours can collaborate on the project for the benefit of both countries and the broader region.

The leaders also reviewed recent advancements in strategic partnerships, particularly in the energy sector, including the non-hydro sector. According to the joint statement, PM Modi and Wangchuck expressed satisfaction with the progress of the 1,020 MW Punatshangchhu-II hydropower project, which is nearing completion, and looked forward to its commissioning soon.

The two leaders also agreed on the need to expedite the completion of the Punatsangchhu-I hydropower project and reiterated the importance of cooperation in the hydropower sector, with a commitment to advancing it, including finalising modalities urgently for new projects, such as reservoir hydro projects.

The statement further noted that the two sides reviewed various projects, including the establishment of two cross-border rail links and the enhancement of digital connectivity.

The King’s visit to New Delhi comes at a time when China has been making efforts to establish formal diplomatic relations with Bhutan. The two countries are also working towards an expeditious resolution of their long-standing boundary dispute, which has implications for India's security interests.

Over a year ago, Bhutan's former Foreign Minister Tandi Dorji held talks with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi in Beijing. A Chinese readout from the talks stated that Bhutan adheres to the one-China principle and is ready to work with Beijing on an early settlement of the boundary issue.

New Delhi has been closely monitoring these discussions, as the outcome could affect India’s security, particularly in the Doklam tri-junction.

(With PTI inputs)