Breaking News
Devendra Fadnavis is back in the saddle as Maharashtra CM
Baba Siddique shooters wanted to target Salman Khan, too, but failed
Borivali: Illegal hawkers coming back as BMC, police fail to launch coordinated action
Investment scam: Colaba banana trader loses Rs 67 lakh after downloading app
Wondered why Tilak Bridge traffic is up? Blame it on Sion bridge
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > News > India News > Article > Restoration of peace basis for India China relationship Jaishankar

Restoration of peace basis for India-China relationship: Jaishankar

Updated on: 04 December,2024 08:27 AM IST  |  New Delhi
Agencies |

Top

India-China ties have been abnormal since 2020 border dispute

Restoration of peace basis for India-China relationship: Jaishankar

EAM S Jaishankar speaks in Lok Sabha during Winter session of Parliament. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article
Restoration of peace basis for India-China relationship: Jaishankar
x
00:00

India remains committed to engaging with China to arrive at a fair and mutually acceptable framework for boundary settlement, EAM S Jaishankar said on Tuesday, noting that India-China relations cannot be normal in the absence of a clearly articulated approach.


Speaking in the Lok Sabha, the minister said India-China ties have been abnormal since 2020. However, he said the recent developments that reflect continuous diplomatic engagements have set India-China ties in the direction of “some improvement”, he said.


“We remain committed to engaging with China to arrive at a fair and mutually acceptable framework for boundary settlement... The government has maintained that India-China relations cannot be normal in the absence of peace and tranquillity in the border areas, the combination of a firm and principal stance on this situation and the border areas, as well a clearly articulated approach to the totality of our ties,” Jaishankar said.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

india china S Jaishankar Lok Sabha national news new delhi India news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK