Restoration of peace basis for India-China relationship: Jaishankar

EAM S Jaishankar speaks in Lok Sabha during Winter session of Parliament. Pic/PTI

India remains committed to engaging with China to arrive at a fair and mutually acceptable framework for boundary settlement, EAM S Jaishankar said on Tuesday, noting that India-China relations cannot be normal in the absence of a clearly articulated approach.

Speaking in the Lok Sabha, the minister said India-China ties have been abnormal since 2020. However, he said the recent developments that reflect continuous diplomatic engagements have set India-China ties in the direction of “some improvement”, he said.

“We remain committed to engaging with China to arrive at a fair and mutually acceptable framework for boundary settlement... The government has maintained that India-China relations cannot be normal in the absence of peace and tranquillity in the border areas, the combination of a firm and principal stance on this situation and the border areas, as well a clearly articulated approach to the totality of our ties,” Jaishankar said.

