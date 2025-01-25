The tragic incident occurred around 10:40 am on Friday, when a blast tore through building number 23, which was used for Low Temperature Plastic Explosives, in the High Energy Explosives sub-division of the factory located in the Jawahar Nagar area of Bhandara

Eight persons were killed in the blast in Maharashtra's Bhandara district. (Pic/PTI)

Listen to this article Bhandara ordnance factory blast: Committee formed to probe explosion that claimed 8 lives x 00:00

A committee has been set up to investigate the significant explosion at the ordnance factory in Bhandara district, eastern Maharashtra, which claimed the lives of eight individuals and left five others injured just one day prior, officials said on Saturday, reported news agency PTI.

ADVERTISEMENT

The inquiry, led by the Deputy Commissioner of Labour (Central) in Nagpur, will commence on Monday, according to the officials.

The tragic incident occurred around 10:40 am on Friday, when a blast tore through building number 23, which was used for Low Temperature Plastic Explosives (LTPE), in the High Energy Explosives (HEX) sub-division of the factory located in the Jawahar Nagar area of Bhandara.

A senior official told to PTI that the inquiry committee is set to start its investigation on Monday.

The Ordnance Factory Bhandara issued a statement Friday evening, announcing that it has formed an investigation team to determine the cause of the explosion.

At the time of the incident, thirteen workers were present in the unit, and the blast was so intense that it completely demolished the building where it occurred.

Bhandara factory blast: Don't know how and why the explosion happened, says survivor

A survivor from the ordnance factory blast that took place in Jawahar Nagar of Bhandara on Saturday said that he didn't know when and why the explosion happened, reported ANI.

"We don't know how and why the explosion happened... I remember we were all taking out the waste material and putting it in the liner.. The wall collapsed and fell on us.. we were unconscious. When we regained consciousness, we realised that all three of us were trapped in the rubble... I was rescued later.." survivor Sanjay Raut told ANI.

On Friday, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced a financial aid package of Rs 5 lakh for the families of the victims who lost their lives in the explosion.

The Chief Minister's Office shared on X (formerly Twitter), "Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has announced that financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh will be provided to the kin of those killed in the Ordinance Factory accident in Bhandara district."

(With inputs from PTI, ANI)