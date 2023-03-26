Breaking News
Bhojpuri actress Akanksha Dubey found dead inside hotel room in Varanasi

Updated on: 26 March,2023 04:45 PM IST  |  Varanasi
Varanasi police Commissionerate, in its statement, said that the body has been sent for post-mortem and police are investigating the matter

Akanksha Dubey. Pic/Instagram


Popular Bhojpuri actress Akanksha Dubey was found dead inside a hotel room under Sarnath police station area in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh on Sunday, police said.


The 25-year-old actress was found hanging from the fan with a piece of cloth and the police were called immediately, according to the hotel staff.



Varanasi police Commissionerate, in its statement, said that the body has been sent for post-mortem and police are investigating the matter.


Dubey starred in several regional films including 'Kasam Paida Karne Wale Ki 2', 'Mujhse Shaadi Karogi' (Bhopuri) and 'Veeron ke Veer'.

