Bhojpuri actress Akanksha Dubey found dead inside hotel room in Varanasi

Varanasi police Commissionerate, in its statement, said that the body has been sent for post-mortem and police are investigating the matter

Akanksha Dubey. Pic/Instagram

Popular Bhojpuri actress Akanksha Dubey was found dead inside a hotel room under Sarnath police station area in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh on Sunday, police said.

The 25-year-old actress was found hanging from the fan with a piece of cloth and the police were called immediately, according to the hotel staff.

Varanasi police Commissionerate, in its statement, said that the body has been sent for post-mortem and police are investigating the matter.

Also Read: Mumbai: Gang posing as Narcotics Control Bureau officers busted in Akola, 4 held

Dubey starred in several regional films including 'Kasam Paida Karne Wale Ki 2', 'Mujhse Shaadi Karogi' (Bhopuri) and 'Veeron ke Veer'.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever