Breaking News
Kolkata airport decked up to mark 100 years of flight operations
Admission racket: Junior clerk held by police; four arrested so far
Mumbai Traffic Police conducts workshops for BEST drivers after Kurla crash
Insult of Marathi people will not be tolerated: Maharashtra govt
Two men conduct 'recce' of Sanjay Raut's bungalow, police launches probe
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > News > India News > Article > Bihar 134 cops booked in Muzaffarpur for hampering investigations

Bihar: 134 cops booked in Muzaffarpur for 'hampering investigations'

Updated on: 20 December,2024 09:44 PM IST  |  Muzaffarpur (Bihar)
PTI |

Top

The officials, who have been booked under Section 316(5) of the Bharatiya Nyay Samhita (criminal breach of trust by public servants), took up their new assignments "five to 10 years ago", said sources

Bihar: 134 cops booked in Muzaffarpur for 'hampering investigations'

Representational Pic/File

Listen to this article
Bihar: 134 cops booked in Muzaffarpur for 'hampering investigations'
x
00:00

More than 100 police officials have been slapped with cases in Muzaffarpur district of Bihar for taking away documents to their new places of posting, hampering investigation into over 900 cases, a senior officer said on Friday.


According to Muzaffarpur Senior Superintendent of Police Rakesh Kumar, FIRs have been lodged at eight police stations of the district against 134 such officials.


"Yes. We have ordered FIRs against these officials", the SSP told PTI over phone, without divulging details.


Sources in the district police said it was found that in a total of 943 cases, the investigation was hanging fire as the then investigating officers got transferred and did not hand over the files to their relievers.

The officials, who have been booked under Section 316(5) of the Bharatiya Nyay Samhita (criminal breach of trust by public servants), took up their new assignments "five to 10 years ago", said the sources.

They added that the highest number of such officials had been posted at Town police station (54), followed by Brahmpura (27), Sadar (21), Kazi Mohammadpur (11) and Ahiyapur (six).

The sources claimed that these officials, many of whom were now posted in other districts, had failed to return the files despite repeated written request from Muzaffarpur police.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

bihar Crime News India news national news india

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK