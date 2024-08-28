Breaking News
Bihar: 40 people injured in wall collapse in Patna

Updated on: 28 August,2024 06:31 PM IST  |  Patna
mid-day online correspondent |

The majority of those injured in the incident are women, an official said

Representational Pic/File

As many as 40 people were injured after the wall of a house collapsed on them in Bihar's Patna district on Wednesday, the police said, reported the PTI.


The incident occurred at 2 pm in Shripalpur area on the outskirts of Patna when a religious function was going on there, a senior officer said.



"At least 40 people were injured when the wall of a house collapsed on them in Shripalpur under the Punpun Police Station limits. The house belongs to Neeraj Kumar of Shripalpur area. When the incident took place, a religious function was going on in Kumar's residence," Patna Senior Superintendent of Police Rajeev Mishra told PTI.

Around 100 people, mostly women, had gathered there to attend the religious function, he said, as per the PTI.

Senior police officials immediately reached the spot and took all the injured people to a local medical facility, the SSP said.

Some of the injured were admitted to Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH) as their condition was serious, the officer said.

"The wall collapse incident is being examined. Senior officials of the district administration also reached the spot," he said, the news agency reported on Wednesday.

Local police officials said villagers informed them that Kumar's family organises the religious function every Wednesday.

Meanwhile, in an another incident, at least four children were injured when the roof of a government school collapsed in Kuntur of Kadaba taluk in Dakshina Kannada district on Tuesday, officials said, as per the PTI.

The roof of the school collapsed while classes were in session and four children were injured, they said.

The incident occurred when many children were playing outside in the field. The repair work of the building was underway and during the ongoing work, the roof collapsed, the officials said.

The injured students were admitted to a hospital for treatment.

The parents expressed their displeasure over the "irresponsibility of the teachers" who made the students sit inside the building where repair work was going on. Parents have also complained to the Puttur field education officials about the incident, as per the news agency.

(with PTI inputs)

