Bihar 5 year old carries gun to school shoots another student

Bihar: 5-year-old carries gun to school, shoots another student

Updated on: 31 July,2024 01:44 PM IST  |  Patna
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The shocking incident took place in the north Bihar district of Supaul where the boy, a nursery student, had gone to school with the firearm hidden in his bag

Bihar: 5-year-old carries gun to school, shoots another student

Representational Image

Bihar: 5-year-old carries gun to school, shoots another student
A five-year-old boy in Bihar reached his school with a handgun on Wednesday and opened fire on another child, leaving the Class 3 student injured, police said.


The shocking incident took place in the north Bihar district of Supaul where the boy, a nursery student, had gone to school with the firearm hidden in his bag.



According to Superintendent of Police, Shaishav Yadav, "The student fired at a 10-year-old boy, who studies in the same school in Class 3. The bullet hit his arm."


"The injured boy has been rushed to a hospital. We are trying to find out how the boy got to lay his hands on the firearm and managed to carry it to the private school, which is situated in Lalpatti area," Yadav said.

The SP added: "We are also asking schools across the district to ensure that bags of students are checked thoroughly on a regular basis. The incident has caused much anxiety among parents and guardians."

bihar patna india India news national news

