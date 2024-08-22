The jeep hit the road divider on the Ara-Buxar road near Bibiganj bridge, under the jurisdiction of Gajrajganj police station, the police officials said

The police said that at least five people, including two women and a child, were killed and three others critically injured when the jeep in which they were travelling hit a road divider in Bihar's Bhojpur district in the early hours of Thursday, reported news agency PTI.

The jeep hit the road divider on the Ara-Buxar road near Bibiganj bridge, under the jurisdiction of Gajrajganj police station, the police officials said while sharing an update on the Bihar accident.

A Bhojpur police statement said, "The deceased have been identified as Bhoop Narayan Pathak (56), Bipul Pathak (26), Renu Devi (55), Arpita Pathak (25) and Harsh Kumar (3). Injured are: Khushi Kumari (22), Madhu Devi (27) and Beli Kumari (5). All injured have been admitted to Ara district hospital. All victims are residents of Kamaria village in Bhojpur district," reported PTI.

Family members of the deceased have been informed and bodies have been sent for the post-mortem examination, the police officials said while sharing an update on the Bihar accident, reported PTI.

It is suspected that all deceased belonged to a single family.

Earlier, Gajrajgan police station in-charge Hari Prasad Sharma told reporters, "It is suspected that the driver of the jeep lost control of the vehicle and hit the road divider. While three people died on the spot, two others succumbed to their injuries during treatment."

Police are further investigating the matter, he said.

In another incident, a 25-year-old worker was killed and two others were seriously injured when a speeding car hit them while they were filling potholes on Goa's Old Mandovi bridge, an official said on Thursday, reported PTI.

The incident took place past midnight on Wednesday.

A senior police official from Panaji said that three severely injured workers were rushed to the Goa Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) after the incident. One of them, identified as Amit Yadav, died during treatment, reported PTI.

Quoting eyewitnesses, the officials said that the three labourers were crushed between the car and a jet patcher machine, which is used to fill potholes, reported PTI.

The car driver was arrested after he was treated for minor injuries at GMCH, the official added.

Meanwhile, a woman and her five-year-old son were killed when their car hit stray cattle on the Purvanchal Expressway here, police said on Thursday, reported PTI.

The accident, in which her husband was injured, took place late Wednesday on the expressway in Dostpur area. The family was on its way to Azamgarh from Lucknow.

(With inputs from PTI)