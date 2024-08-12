Breaking News
Wayanad landslides: Three more body parts recovered, 130 still missing
Mumbai civic body holds 'Tiranga yatra' across city
Bhiwandi SP legislator asks Maharashtra Waqf board to conduct public hearings
Maldives' main oppn welcomes President Muizzu govt's 'recalibration' of its India policy
Thane: Central Railway RPF arrests two youths for breaking into motorman's cabin
shot-button
Lake Levels Lake Levels
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai constable killed in railway accident

Mumbai constable killed in railway accident

Updated on: 12 August,2024 08:16 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Samiullah Khan | samiullah.khan@mid-day.com

Top

He had recently moved to Mumbai, and was planning to settle in the city with his wife and newborn son

Mumbai constable killed in railway accident

Ravindra Hake

Listen to this article
Mumbai constable killed in railway accident
x
00:00

A Mumbai Police constable, Ravindra Hake, 28, lost his life on Sunday in a railway accident between Vikhroli and Kanjur Marg stations. According to police sources, Hake, a resident of Indapur, was serving in the LA unit (Tardeo) of the Mumbai Police. Accompanied by friends, he was looking for a house in a MHADA building situated between Vikhroli and Kanjur Marg. He had recently moved to Mumbai, and was planning to settle in the city with his wife and newborn son.


The incident occurred around 11.30 am on Sunday when Hake, having completed a night shift, arrived at Vikhroli station. Due to a mega block on CR , a wagon van had been deployed for work on the tracks. While Hake was walking along the railway track to reach the area between Kanjur Marg and Vikhroli, he was struck by the van. Hake sustained severe injuries and was rushed to Rajawadi Hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival. Hake’s identity was confirmed through documents found on him. The police have registered a case of accidental death and initiated a probe.




"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

mumbai police vikhroli kanjurmarg mumbai news mumbai

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK