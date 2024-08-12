He had recently moved to Mumbai, and was planning to settle in the city with his wife and newborn son

Ravindra Hake

A Mumbai Police constable, Ravindra Hake, 28, lost his life on Sunday in a railway accident between Vikhroli and Kanjur Marg stations. According to police sources, Hake, a resident of Indapur, was serving in the LA unit (Tardeo) of the Mumbai Police. Accompanied by friends, he was looking for a house in a MHADA building situated between Vikhroli and Kanjur Marg. He had recently moved to Mumbai, and was planning to settle in the city with his wife and newborn son.

The incident occurred around 11.30 am on Sunday when Hake, having completed a night shift, arrived at Vikhroli station. Due to a mega block on CR , a wagon van had been deployed for work on the tracks. While Hake was walking along the railway track to reach the area between Kanjur Marg and Vikhroli, he was struck by the van. Hake sustained severe injuries and was rushed to Rajawadi Hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival. Hake’s identity was confirmed through documents found on him. The police have registered a case of accidental death and initiated a probe.