The issue of abuse hurled at Prime Minister Narendra Modi during Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’ in Bihar spilled out on the streets on Friday when BJP workers stormed the state Congress headquarters, prompting the Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha to declare “truth always triumphs”.

BJP workers in the state capital staged a march to the Sadaqat Ashram, the BPCC headquarters, and clashed with their counterparts in the opposition party.

“We will not tolerate the insult to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Rahul Gandhi, his party and alliance partners will have to apologise,” said state minister Nitin Nabin.

A row had erupted after a purported video showed a person using a Hindi expletive against Modi from a dais raised during the yatra in Darbhanga town, from where Rahul Gandhi, his sister Priyanka Vadra and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav had left for Muzaffarpur on motorcycles on Wednesday.

The Bihar police arrested the person who allegedly used abusive language. The accused, identified as Mohammad Rizvi alias Raza, 20, was arrested from Singhwara locality of Darbhanga town. A case was registered against him and others on the basis of a complaint filed by the BJP.

Congress slams BJP

The Congress on Friday accused the BJP of “attacking” and “vandalising” its office here with Rahul Gandhi asserting that “falsehood and violence” cannot stand before truth and non-violence.

Gandhi asserted that the Congress will continue to protect the truth and the Constitution.

“Whoever used abusive language deserves condemnation. But it is wrong to associate the Congress and the INDIA bloc with the episode. And the attack on our party’s state headquarters was abominable. We hope the Bihar government takes appropriate action against the accused. It is clear that the BJP is rattled by the success of the Voter Adhikar Yatra,” Congress leader Sachin Pilot said.

