Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar played down the recent victories of the BJP in three Hindi heartland states, emphasizing the need for the opposition INDIA alliance to quickly finalize its future strategies. Kumar suggested that the focus should now be on the upcoming meeting of the INDIA alliance, scheduled for the third week of December

File Photo/PTI

Listen to this article Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar urges swift action from INDIA alliance amid BJP's state election wins x 00:00

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar played down the recent victories of the BJP in three Hindi heartland states, emphasizing the need for the opposition INDIA alliance to quickly finalize its future strategies. Kumar suggested that the focus should now be on the upcoming meeting of the INDIA alliance, scheduled for the third week of December.

Downplaying the BJP's success in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Chhattisgarh, Kumar stated, “These things happen in electoral politics. There is no need to discuss much on such issues.” He highlighted the Congress's success in Telangana and emphasized the importance of the INDIA alliance addressing its future strategies promptly.

ADVERTISEMENT

The INDIA coalition's meeting, initially planned for December 6, has been postponed due to the unavailability of some senior leaders. Kumar expressed his desire for the coalition to swiftly address key issues, including seat-sharing, in the upcoming meeting.

RJD president Lalu Prasad mentioned earlier that top leaders of the INDIA alliance would convene on December 17 in Delhi to strategize for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. Kumar, who played a crucial role in uniting anti-BJP parties, affirmed his commitment to attending the next meeting.

The Bihar Chief Minister stressed the need for opposition leaders to discuss and finalize various strategies, including seat-sharing arrangements. He expressed his sole wish to unite as many parties as possible before the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

The 26-party opposition alliance, formed to collectively challenge the ruling BJP in the upcoming elections, has previously held meetings in Patna, Bengaluru, and Mumbai.

Also read: Rajya Sabha: BJP MP asks TN govt to register FIR, sack ministers for 'hate speech' against Sanatan Dharma

Responding to questions about Union Home Minister Amit Shah's upcoming visit to Bihar, Kumar confirmed Shah's participation in the Eastern Zonal Council meeting in Patna on December 10. The meeting is expected to include Chief Ministers from other member states, including Jharkhand, Odisha, and West Bengal.

Kumar asserted that the grand alliance government in Bihar is dedicated to the overall development of the state. He highlighted recent initiatives, such as increasing job and educational quotas for deprived castes based on a caste survey report, and called for a nationwide caste-based census, urging special status for Bihar's growth.

The Chief Minister expressed his optimism about INDIA coalition's ability to formulate effective strategies for the upcoming elections and emphasized the need for a prompt resolution of key issues. (With inputs from agencies)