Bihar: Nitish Kumar transfers Rs 307 crore in flood relief to 4.39 lakh families before Durga Puja

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar announced that Rs 307 crore in relief funds have been directly transferred to the bank accounts of 4.39 lakh families affected by the first phase of floods across 13 districts.

The funds, provided at a rate of Rs 7,000 per family, were transferred via the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) system from the CM's official residence at 1 Anne Marg. Kumar also stated that the remaining flood-affected families would receive their relief funds before Durga Puja, by October 9.

"Today, from 'Sankalp' at 1 Anne Marg, Rs 307 crore was transferred directly to the accounts of 4.39 lakh families across 13 districts affected by the first phase of floods through DBT at a rate of Rs 7,000 per family. Instructions have been given to transfer the amount to the remaining flood-affected families before Durga Puja," said Kumar.

He added that farmers affected by the floods would receive compensation after a prompt assessment of crop damage. Additionally, the Chief Minister ordered the restoration of damaged dams and roads and directed that the medical system be strengthened to prevent flood-related diseases.

Earlier, Kumar tweeted about his visit to Darbhanga, where he inspected a food packaging centre for flood victims. He directed authorities to provide relief materials promptly and ensure that flood-affected families receive ex-gratia relief of Rs 7,000 each.

Kumar also visited the flood-hit areas of Kiratpur Kusheshwar Asthan and Biraul, where he inspected a community kitchen and spoke with flood-affected families. He also provided an incentive of Rs 10,000 to the mother of a newborn born in a relief camp.

Congress MP Akhilesh Prasad Singh had urged the government to be 'proactive' in helping the flood victims.

"We urge the government to be 'proactive' and come forward to help the flood victims. This is a double-engine government, citing which votes are taken from the public, but where are they now?" he said. Speaking about Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's inspection of flood-affected areas, he added, "What is a chief minister for?... This is the duty of the chief minister, which he cannot escape... If he (Nitish Kumar) does not work even during a calamity, then what is he the chief minister for?"

The chief minister had inspected the flood-affected areas and checked on the relief efforts being carried out in the state, according to a statement from his office.

A massive volume of water was released from the Kosi and Gandak barrages, affecting northern Bihar and Nepal. Floods in Sitamarhi followed a breach in the Mandar dam in Belsand block on September 29. Rivers like Bagmati, Kamla Balan, and the Adhwara Group are in spate, with several villages submerged.

