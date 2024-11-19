Breaking News
Mumbai: Gokhale bridge work misses deadline again
Mumbai: Man held for murder of nine-year-old in Santacruz
Coldplay Ahmedabad tickets sell out in minutes, listed again in black
Baba Siddique murder case: Cops close in on key conspirator
Maharashtra Elections 2024: Mumbai environmental group appeals to candidates, calls for climate action commitments
shot-button
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Maharashtra Elections 2024
Home > News > India News > Article > Bihar Railway employee dies after being hit by train

Bihar: Railway employee dies after being hit by train

Updated on: 19 November,2024 09:22 AM IST  |  Patna
IANS |

Top

The incident occurred when Vipin Kumar was busy with work on the platform. He was struck by the approaching train, resulting in his death

Bihar: Railway employee dies after being hit by train

Representational Image. Pic Courtesy/iStock

Listen to this article
Bihar: Railway employee dies after being hit by train
x
00:00

An on-duty railway employee, identified as Vipin Kumar Singh, died after being hit by train number 07545 Katihar-Jogbani Passenger on platform number 3 of Katihar railway station in Bihar on Monday.


Vipin Kumar, who worked in the SSE (C&amp;W) department, is a resident of Katihar and was performing his duties at the time of the accident.


The incident occurred when Vipin Kumar was busy with work on the platform. He was struck by the approaching train, resulting in his death.


Upon receiving information about the accident, the Government Railway Police (GRP) immediately reached the spot to begin their investigation. Vipin Kumar’s body was recovered and sent for the postmortem at Sadar Hospital.

The GRP has launched an inquiry into the matter to determine the exact circumstances leading to the accident and to address potential shortcomings in operational protocols.

Manoj Kumar Singh, Additional Divisional Railway Manager (ADRM) of the Katihar Railway Division, expressed sorrow over the incident, saying, “The incident is very sad. Orders have been given to investigate the matter. Further action is being taken.”

Vipin was reportedly involved in shunting trains when he was struck by Katihar-Jogbani Passenger. The unexpected accident caused chaos at the railway station, leaving passengers and staff alarmed.

On November 9, a tragic accident occurred at Barauni Railway Station in Begusarai, Bihar, when an employee was crushed between engine and bogie and died on the spot. The incident occurred at platform five when railway worker Amar Rawat, who was responsible for uncoupling the engine from the bogie of the 5204 Barauni-Lucknow Express, lost his life after an engine unexpectedly moved backwards without a signal, trapping him between the engine and the bogie.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

bihar patna news india national news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK