Breaking News
Maratha quota protest: Morcha gets unruly, cops escort women to safety
Maratha quota protest enters Day 3; may intensify after Ganeshotsav
Mumbai local train updates: Central Railway cancels mega block, adds night trains for Ganeshotsav devotees
Mumbai: Ray of hope as Chira Bazar residents assured of homes in 3-4 days
Virar building collapse: Four more arrested in ongoing probe
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > News > India News > Article > Bihar SIR As last day nears over 2 lakh pleas filed for removal 33000 for inclusion in voter list

Bihar SIR: As last day nears, over 2 lakh pleas filed for removal, 33,000 for inclusion in voter list

Updated on: 31 August,2025 06:18 PM IST  |  Patna
PTI |

Top

As the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in Bihar ends Monday, over 2 lakh pleas for deletion and 33,000 for inclusion have been filed. The draft rolls, published on August 1, remain open for claims and objections till September 1. The final voter list will be published on September 30 ahead of likely polls in November, officials said.

Bihar SIR: As last day nears, over 2 lakh pleas filed for removal, 33,000 for inclusion in voter list

Representational Image. File Pic

Listen to this article
Bihar SIR: As last day nears, over 2 lakh pleas filed for removal, 33,000 for inclusion in voter list
x
00:00

The month-long period to demand inclusion or deletion of names from the electoral rolls of Bihar ends on Monday, with more than 33,000 electors filing pleas to add their names to the list.

The month-long period to demand inclusion or deletion of names from the electoral rolls of Bihar ends on Monday, with more than 33,000 electors filing pleas to add their names to the list.

Over 2 lakh demands have been made by individuals seeking removal of names they claim have been wrongfully included in the draft rolls.
The draft electoral rolls were published on August 1 and will remain open for "claims and objections" by individuals and political parties till September 1.



People and parties have the right under election law to challenge inclusion of names who they think are ineligible. Similarly, people who think they are eligible but have been left out of the draft list can seek inclusion.


The final electoral roll for Bihar, which will go to polls likely in November, will be published on September 30.

The booth-level agents appointed by the political parties have so far filed 25 claims for inclusion and 103 for exclusion from the draft list.

On Monday, the Supreme Court will hear a plea filed by the RJD and others seeking a direction to the Election Commission (EC) to extend the deadline for filing claims in respect of those who have not been included in the draft list during the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls for Bihar.
According to the EC, 99.11 per cent of the 7.24 crore electors of the state have submitted their documents for verification so far.

The Supreme Court has now asked the poll authority to accept Aadhaar or any of the 11 listed documents from people seeking inclusion in the voter list.
The EC, on its part, has urged the Supreme Court to repose faith in it for carrying out the SIR exercise. 

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Did you find this article helpful?

Yes
No

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

bihar bihar elections rahul gandhi India news national news

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK