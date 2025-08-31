Breaking News
INDIA bloc to conclude 'voter rights yatra' with foot march in Patna

Updated on: 31 August,2025 05:28 PM IST  |  Patna
mid-day online correspondent |

INDIA bloc leaders, including Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav, will conclude the 1,300-km Voter Adhikar Yatra with a massive foot march in Patna on Sunday. Covering 25 districts and 110 assembly constituencies, the yatra aimed to highlight the alleged collusion between the BJP and Election Commission in vote manipulation through SIR

INDIA bloc to conclude 'voter rights yatra' with foot march in Patna

Rahul Gandhi with INDIA bloc leaders in Bihar. Pic/PTI

Days after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, RJD's Tejashwi Yadav and other Mahagathbandhan leaders showcased a massive protest against the ruling party in Bihar over ‘vote chori’ allegations, the INDIA bloc leaders will hold a foot march in Patna on Monday, marking the culmination of their Voter Adhikar Yatra. The Vote Adhikar Yatra covered about 1300 km and passed through over 110 assembly constituencies in what was seen as a prelude to a high-octane assembly polls campaign in the state.

As reported by news agency PTI, Rahul Gandhi, Tejaswi Yadav, CPI-ML's Dipankar Bhattacharya and Vikassheel Insan Party's Mukesh Sahani travelled together in an open jeep throughout the Yatra. While campaigning against the NDA government and election commission’s irregularities, they displayed unity and took the message of the alleged "vote chorus" to different corners of the state.



During their massive campaign in Bihar, slogans of "Vote Chor, Gaddi Chhor" reverberated as the Yatra navigated through 25 districts of the state. The INDIA bloc leaders addressed gatherings daily at various points in which the messaging was unambiguous – alleging that "the Election Commission and the BJP are colluding to steal votes through the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar.


Amid the high-voltage protest in Bihar, Congress general secretary in-charge of organisation K C Venugopal said on X, "The Voter Adhikar Yatra will conclude with a massive Yatra in Patna, from Gandhi Maidan to Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar Statue, Ambedkar Park, giving a fitting culmination to a Yatra that has touched millions." "The people of Bihar have given unprecedented support to the Voter Adhikar Yatra embarked upon by Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi ji, ex-deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav ji and the entire Mahagathbandhan."

He further added that, “For a state that has seen historic deprivation and hardships, the threat of their one true power -- the right to vote -- being stolen was unimaginable.”

Highlighting Yatra’s prominence, he asserted that "the fear they had in their hearts needed comforting, and the Yatra came in as a ray of hope against the blatant destruction of democracy being orchestrated in the name of SIR," as cited by news agency PTI. 

Spanning around 25 districts, visiting over 110 assembly constituencies and covering more than 1300 km, this Yatra has been a "milestone in Bihar's rich history of people's movements," the Congress leader asserted in his social media post on X. 

The Yatra had its share of controversy as well, with a row erupting after a purported video showed a person using a Hindi expletive against Modi from a dais during the yatra in Darbhanga town, from where Rahul Gandhi, his sister Priyanka Vadra and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav had left for Muzaffarpur on motorcycles last Wednesday.

(With inputs from PTI)

