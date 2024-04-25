Breaking News
Bihar: Six killed, several injured in fire at hotel in Patna

Updated on: 25 April,2024 08:47 PM IST  |  Patna
PTI |

Six persons, including three women, died in a major fire that broke out on Thursday inside a hotel in Patna

Firefighters douse a fire which broke out in a hotel near the Patna Junction railway station. Pic/PTI

Six persons, including three women, died in a major fire that broke out on Thursday inside a hotel, situated close to a railway station in Patna, police said.


According to Chandra Prakash, SP (City Central), Patna, rescue work is over at the hotel near Patna Junction, where the blaze had erupted around 11 am with more than 20 people trapped inside.


"The deceased include three women. In addition, two persons with severe burn injuries are in a critical condition, and they have been admitted to hospital,¿ Prakash told reporters.


Police are trying to ascertain the identity of the deceased and the critically injured persons so that their family members could be informed, he said.

"We are not able to pinpoint the reason that may have led to the fire. Forensic experts have been called and based on their findings, we will take further action," the SP added.

Meanwhile, District Magistrate Shirsat Kapil Ashok, told PTI, "A fire audit has been ordered of all hotels and other commercial establishments, especially those situated in congested localities like the one near Patna Junction. We will ensure strict compliance with fire safety norms."

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

bihar patna India news national news india
