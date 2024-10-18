Till now, around 79 people have been admitted to the Siwan Sadar Hospital, Basantpur Primary Health Center

Family members mourn the death of hooch tragedy victims, in Siwan district (Pic/PTI)

The death toll in the Siwan Hooch tragedy has currently risen to 28, according to a release by the District Public Relations Officer of Bihar on Thursday, ANI reported.

The total count in the state of Bihar has now increased to 35 with 28 dead in Siwan and 7 dead in Saran, reported PTI.

According to ANI, till now, around 79 people have been admitted to the Siwan Sadar Hospital, Basantpur Primary Health Center. Thirteen gravely sick people have been admitted for treatment at the PMCH Patna.

30 people have been fully discharged from the hospital, as per the Siwan PRO. Moreover, the post-mortem of the 28 people is finished with their bodies being handed over to their families.

As per the District Officer, a medical board consisting of five senior doctors has been constituted and 30 beds in Siwan Sadar Hospital, 20 beds in CHC Basantpur and 30 beds in Sub Division Hospital Maharajganj are reserved for the sick to get treated. The hospitals have also been directed to remain alert for the next 24 hours.

The District Officer has also arranged more ambulances in the affected panchayats.

Senior administrative officers have been assigned in all hospitals and directions have bee sent to all ANMs, Asha workers, Anganwadi workers, Vikas Mitra and Panchayat workers to make door-to-door visits at the wards of the sick people and identify any serious symptoms, and if found to be referred to hospitals for treatment, ANI reported.

The opposition has criticised the government of Bihar claiming that its policy to ban liquor has failed.

"Liquor ban is a small example of Shri Nitish Kumar's institutional corruption. If a liquor ban has been implemented then it is the government's responsibility to implement it completely but due to the ideological and policy ambiguity of the Chief Minister, weak will and dependence on selected officials instead of public representatives, a liquor ban is a super flop in Bihar today," said RJD leader and former Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav.

Deputy CM Vijay Kumar Sinha on Friday said that the government has taken the matter seriously and the culprits responsible for this tragedy would not be spared.

Speaking to the media persons, Sinha said "The government has taken this matter very seriously and the culprits behind this would not be spared. The government is investigating who the people are behind this. Their faces will be exposed and those playing with the lives of the poor people will not be spared. People doing the liquor business become the candidates from RJD. The liquor ban has been implemented with everyone's consent. Everyone should cooperate to implement it completely and stop saving the criminals who have committed this crime." ANI reported.

(With inputs from ANI and PTI)