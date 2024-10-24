The BJP has condemned the DMK for allegedly sharing an India map on social media that excludes PoK and Aksai Chin, calling it a betrayal of India’s sovereignty.

BJP accuses DMK of sharing a map excluding PoK, Aksai Chin. H Raja criticises Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin over the controversy. BJP demands an apology, calling it a threat to India`s sovereignty.

The BJP has strongly criticised the ruling DMK in Tamil Nadu for allegedly sharing an incomplete map of India on social media. The controversial map, purportedly posted by the DMK’s NRI wing, reportedly omits Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK) and Aksai Chin. This omission has led to a fierce backlash from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which accused the DMK of undermining India’s sovereignty.

The BJP's Tamil Nadu unit condemned the ruling party, calling this act a "blatant betrayal of India's sovereignty." The party's social media post stated that the DMK had consistently shown disloyalty to the nation, aligning itself with anti-national elements. According to the BJP, this latest incident further reveals the party's alleged ties with groups intent on weakening India.





The BJP's statement, shared on the social media platform X, emphasised how the DMK has historically harboured divisive ideologies, aiming to create unrest in India. The BJP accused the DMK of deepening the North-South divide and criticised the party for supposedly showcasing the Chinese flag on an ISRO rocket in the past. This new controversy, it said, is yet another example of the DMK's "dangerous affiliations."





The BJP leadership did not hold back, with H Raja, the party's state coordination committee chief, launching a scathing attack on Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin. Raja expressed his frustration, stating that it was unrealistic to expect national pride from a party that once sought to divide the country along Dravidian lines. "It is too much for Chief Minister MK Stalin to expect national pride from his party who wanted to divide the motherland as a Dravidian nation!" Raja wrote on X.





Further escalating the issue, the BJP said that the country must unite in calling out the DMK's actions and reaffirm its commitment to protecting India's territorial integrity. The party demanded an unconditional apology from MK Stalin, insisting that the DMK chief address this "disgraceful and shameful act."





The DMK has yet to respond publicly to these accusations, but the incident has sparked widespread political debate in Tamil Nadu and beyond.





The controversy erupted following the DMK's NRI wing's alleged post on X, which featured a map of India that excluded PoK and Aksai Chin, two regions long considered integral parts of India's territory despite ongoing disputes with neighbouring countries. ANI reports that the BJP views this omission as not just an error, but a deliberate act to undermine India's sovereignty.





The BJP continues to call for unity across India to counter what it describes as the DMK's "anti-national" tendencies.

(With inputs from ANI)