Breaking News
BMC revisits guidelines issued last year in bid to curb air pollution
DGCA warns of ‘potential risk’ on Boeing 737 planes
Mumbai: Shree Devi Bhagvati Dashavatar Natya Mandal brings Dashavatar to life
Min Deepak Kesarkar: State govt to fast-track regulation on pre-primary schools
Maharashtra govt introduces mandatory safety measures for schools
Fire breaks out at a dairy in Thane's Diva area; no injuries reported
shot-button
Navratri Navratri
Home > News > India News > Article > DMK govt unprepared for Marina Beach event BJP

DMK govt unprepared for Marina Beach event: BJP

Updated on: 08 October,2024 09:56 AM IST  |  Chennai
Agencies |

Top

“The government arrangements were not up to the mark. They mishandled the situation very clearly. The DMK government should accept responsibility for the loss of lives”

DMK govt unprepared for Marina Beach event: BJP

A woman evacuated at the Mega Air Show in Chennai on Sunday. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article
DMK govt unprepared for Marina Beach event: BJP
x
00:00

BJP national spokesperson CR Kesavan hit out at the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) government over the death of five people due to overcrowding during air show by the Indian Air Force (IAF) at the Marina Beach in Chennai and said that the state government was incapable and unprepared to deal with this event.


CR Kesavan said, “Is this the DMK government’s Dravida model of utter negligence and incompetence? Sunday’s tragedy at Chennai Air Force show very clearly showed that the State Government, led by DMK, was incapable and unprepared to deal with this event. It is startling because barely a month before you had F4 night racing championships held in Chennai by the DMK govt. Such priority and precedence was accorded to this F4 event. Why was the same priority not accorded to this Air Show.” He said, “The government arrangements were not up to the mark. They mishandled the situation very clearly. The DMK government should accept responsibility for the loss of lives.” 


‘We made arrangements for 15 lakh people’  


Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian said, “We don’t deny the deaths, which were all related to heat conditions as the people remained under the hot sun from 11 am till one pm. But, we made arrangements anticipating 15 lakh people for even and even provided more than what the IAF had sought.” The timing for the air show (from 11 am to 1 pm) was decided by the IAF.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

russia ukraine news world news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK