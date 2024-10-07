DMK govt unprepared for Marina Beach event: BJP

“The government arrangements were not up to the mark. They mishandled the situation very clearly. The DMK government should accept responsibility for the loss of lives”

A woman evacuated at the Mega Air Show in Chennai on Sunday. Pic/PTI

BJP national spokesperson CR Kesavan hit out at the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) government over the death of five people due to overcrowding during air show by the Indian Air Force (IAF) at the Marina Beach in Chennai and said that the state government was incapable and unprepared to deal with this event.

CR Kesavan said, “Is this the DMK government’s Dravida model of utter negligence and incompetence? Sunday’s tragedy at Chennai Air Force show very clearly showed that the State Government, led by DMK, was incapable and unprepared to deal with this event. It is startling because barely a month before you had F4 night racing championships held in Chennai by the DMK govt. Such priority and precedence was accorded to this F4 event. Why was the same priority not accorded to this Air Show.” He said, “The government arrangements were not up to the mark. They mishandled the situation very clearly. The DMK government should accept responsibility for the loss of lives.”

‘We made arrangements for 15 lakh people’

Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian said, “We don’t deny the deaths, which were all related to heat conditions as the people remained under the hot sun from 11 am till one pm. But, we made arrangements anticipating 15 lakh people for even and even provided more than what the IAF had sought.” The timing for the air show (from 11 am to 1 pm) was decided by the IAF.

