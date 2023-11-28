BJP, BRS joined hands to keep hold of power at Centre, Telangana: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

Also hitting out at the BJP, which the Congress has claimed to be in cahoots with the ruling party ahead of the November 30 Assembly elections in Telangana, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra claimed the sole aim of both parties is to remain in power

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday trained her guns at the ruling BRS in the election-bound Telangana, saying corruption was rampant in the state under the incumbent regime headed by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, reported news agency ANI.

Also hitting out at the BJP, which the Congress has claimed to be in cahoots with the ruling party ahead of the November 30 Assembly elections in Telangana, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra claimed the sole aim of both parties is to remain in power, reported ANI.

Addressing a public meeting at Zaheerabad in Telangana on Tuesday, the Congress national general secretary said, "Corruption is rampant in the state on the watch of this government. Commissions are being taken in lieu of projects, both big and small. For big projects, thousands of crores (in commissions) are going into the pockets of some leaders. Such is the level of inflation these days that common people are literally at pains to make ends meet," reported ANI.

Claiming that the BJP and BRS have come together to keep the reins of power at the Centre and the state, the Congress leader said, "The BJP and BRS joined hands with the common cause of staying in power at the Centre and the state. The BJP is the richest party in the country while BRS has the fattest purse here in Telangana. However, the money they have actually belongs to the common man. These funds should have been used to write off the loans of farmers and pay pensions to government employees. In our governments, people's money goes back to them."

Alleging that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has two aircraft, priced at Rs 16,000 crores (taken together), at his disposal, Priyanka said the farmers in the state only make about Rs 27 per day, reported ANI.

"Despite (industrialist Gautam) Adani earning Rs 1600 crores every day, his loans are written off. However, similar courtesies and favours aren't extended to farmers in the state, who make only about Rs 27 per day. While the BRS is in a nexus with the BJP in Telangana, the AIMIM is helping the former. The AIMIM is fighting in only 9 seats in Telangana while in other states, it fields candidates for 40 to 50 seats. In his campaign speeches (AIMIM chief Asaduddin) Owaisi has been attacking Rahul Gandhi but hasn't spared a single word for the BJP or BRS," the Congress leader added, reported ANI.

She said the Congress, if blessed electorally by the people, will extend the same benefits to the people in Telangana and other states as it does in the states it rules, reported ANI.

"Whenever I visit Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh or Karnataka, I feel proud of how our governments are working for people's welfare in these states. I also wish to say with the same pride that we are working to fulfil the dreams and aspirations of the people of Telangana as we are doing in other states where we are in power. We have provided 2 lakh jobs in Rajasthan and wish to do the same here," she added, reported ANI.

In the last Assembly elections in 2018, the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), previously known as Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), won 88 of the 119 seats, hogging 47.4 per cent of the total vote share.

The Congress came in a distant second with just 19 seats, while the BJP drew a blank.

(With inputs from ANI)