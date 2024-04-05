BJP complains to EC against Congress' Muttemwar for using derogatory language against PM Modi

Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule condemned Muttemwar and said his party had written to Election Commission seeking action

Chandrashekhar Bawankule. Pic/X

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday asked the Election Commission to take action against Congress leader and former MP Vilas Muttemwar for allegedly using derogatory language against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Addressing a press conference, Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule condemned Muttemwar and said his party had written to Election Commission seeking action. Bawankule said it is against culture of Maharashtra politics to make derogatory remarks against a personality like Narendra Modi who is sitting on the post of Prime Minister of the country.

"There is anger among all the citizens due to Muttemwar's low level statement. We have complained about Vilas Muttemwar to the Election Commission. We hope that the poll panel will take cognizance of our complaint and take appropriate action against Muttemwar," said Bawankule.

The BJP state chief added that the Congress party posted a video titled "Deekshabhoomi speaking" on its official social media, in which Congress has tried to seek votes on the basis of caste and religion. He said the the party has requested Election Commission to take action against the candidate.

Meanwhile, the BJP's Nagpur city chief Jeetendra alias Bunty Kukde submitted a written complaint against the Congress' Lok Sabha candidate Vikas Thakre for alleged violation of model code of conduct.

As per PTI report, the BJP leader accused Thakre of sharing "highly objectionable" videos on his social media accounts, appealing to voters on the basis of religion and caste and, thereby, promoting enmity among people. He said Thakre was claiming the BJP will "finish off the Constitution drafted by Babasaheb Ambedkar".

In another development, animal rights organisation PETA has written to poll authorities and Nationalist Congress Party (SP) chief Sharad Pawar over MLA Rohit Pawar dangling a crab during a recent press conference and sought action against him.

The People for Ethical Treatment of Animals said the act violated the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, the Maharashtra Model Code of Conduct, an order issued by Chief Electoral Officer on March 24, 2014 prohibiting the use of animals for election campaigning as well as Election Commission directives, PTI report said.

