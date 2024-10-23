Search operations are ongoing at the site, with teams from the National Disaster Response Force and State Disaster Response Force deployed, along with dog squads to assist in locating any remaining individuals trapped under the debris

NDRF personnel during the rescue operation after an under-construction building collapsed, in Bengaluru, Wednesday, October 23, 2024. (Pic/PTI)

Listen to this article BJP criticises Karnataka government following Bengaluru building collapse x 00:00

BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari has condemned the Congress-led Karnataka government in light of a tragic building collapse in Bengaluru that claimed several lives on Wednesday, reported news agency ANI.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bhandari remarked, "It is unfortunate that the corrupt Karnataka government did not know that unauthorised building construction was taking place in Bengaluru. The Karnataka government of the Congress party, which is neck deep in corruption, has caused a bad name to Silicon Valley. It is unfortunate that the only focus of the Karnataka government, including Siddaramaiah, D.K. Shivakumar, and Kharge, is to loot the land of the poor, rather than to take care of the common man."

He emphasised that Bengaluru is experiencing unprecedented misgovernance, which has resulted in innocent lives being lost. "This is not merely an accident. This is akin to murder, and the state is accountable for it. The Karnataka Congress government needs to answer for that," he said

Bhandari questioned how such unauthorised construction could occur in a central area of the city without government oversight, particularly following the loss of three lives. "If the Karnataka government is so cognizant of looting the land of the poor, how is it possible that an unauthorised construction came up in the heart of the city?" he said.

He further noted that, "Silicon Valley (Bengaluru), at a time when the Bharatiya Janata Party was in power, was known for good governance. Unfortunately, the Congress leaders are only focused on filling their coffers."

Bhandari called for accountability from Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and D.K. Shivakumar regarding the ongoing issues plaguing the city.

Earlier today, reports indicated that five bodies had been recovered and five individuals injured after an under-construction building collapsed in Horamavu Agara amid heavy rainfall. The deceased have been identified as Harman (26), Tripal (35), Mohd Sahil (19), Sathya Raju (25), and Shankar.

The injured include Jagadevi (45), Rasheed (28), Nagaraju (25), Ramesh Kumar (28), Harman (22), and Ayaj. Five of them are receiving treatment at Bengaluru North Hospital, while one is at Hosmat Hospital. A total of 13 individuals have been rescued so far.

Search operations are ongoing at the site, with teams from the National Disaster Response Force and State Disaster Response Force deployed, along with dog squads to assist in locating any remaining individuals trapped under the debris.

(With Inputs from ANI)