BJP govt wants to kill Arvind Kejriwal in jail by denying him insulin: Sunita Kejriwal at Ranchi rally

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita Kejriwal speaks during 'Ulgulan Nyay' rally in Ranchi. Pic/PTI

Jailed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita Kejriwal on Sunday accused the BJP-led central government of denying insulin to her husband alleging that it wants to kill him.

She asserted that the opposition INDIA bloc will fight against the "dictatorship" of the BJP and win.

"They want to kill my husband Arvind Kejriwal. his food is under camera observation; he is denied insulin. My husband is a sugar patient who has been on insulin for 12 years; he needs 50 units of insulin daily," Sunita said at the Ulgulan Nyay Rally in Ranchi.

She claimed that her husband was jailed for working for the people "Jan Seva" and no charges could be proved against him.

"We will fight against dictatorship and win. The gates of jail will break and Arvind Kejriwal and Hemant Soren will come out," she said.

Kejriwal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on March 21 in a money laundering case linked to the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy. He is in ED custody till April 1.

The ED also arrested Soren on the night of January 31 in a money laundering case linked to an alleged land fraud.

