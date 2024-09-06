BJP holds statewide ‘chakka jam’

Party workers burnt tyres at multiple locations and demanded resignation of Bengal CM

Police stand guard as junior doctors, PG students and others protest in Kolkata. Pic/PTI

The West Bengal BJP on Friday organised a statewide “chakka jam” (road blockade) programme in several parts of the city and in districts for an hour demanding justice for the R G Kar Medical College and Hospital rape and murder case and also the resignation of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

As part of the protest, BJP workers burnt tyres at multiple locations and shouted slogans seeking justice for the victim and the resignation of the chief minister, who also holds the health and home department portfolios.

In Kolkata, protesters blocked roads in areas like Shyambazar, Lake Town, VIP Road, Salt Lake, Karunamoyee, Behala, and Rajpur, among others from 1 pm to 2 pm. Similar protests were held in Birbhum, Paschim Bardhaman and Paschim Medinpur districts, where tyres were burnt, causing brief disruption to traffic movement. Protesters also carried placards and shouted slogans.

This protest is part of the ongoing demonstrations by the BJP, as announced by Bengal BJP president Sukanta Majumdar. The party has organised several protests in the past, including one by its women’s wing.

ED raids houses of ex-principal, aides

Enforcement Directorate (ED) officers on Friday conducted simultaneous search operations at the residences of Sandip Ghosh, the former principal of the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, and three of his associates in connection with alleged financial irregularities at the institute, an officer said. The ED has filed an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) against Ghosh.

‘Why is BJP silent on Ujjain rape?’

Madhya Pradesh Congress Party chief Jitu Patwari on Friday reacted over Ujjain rape incident, asking why the BJP protesting across the country against the Kolkata hospital rape and murder, is silent over this issue. A woman was allegedly raped in board daylight at a public place on a footpath in Ujjain on September 4.

SC to hear case on September 9

The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear on Monday the case it has initiated on its own regarding the rape and murder of the doctor at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata. A bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justice J B Pardiwala and Justice Manoj Misra is slated to hear the matter.

