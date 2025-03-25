On Tuesday, the BJP launched a nationwide outreach program for the minority community, beginning with the distribution of 'Saugat-e-Modi' kits containing eatables and clothing for Muslim women ahead of Eid celebrations

PM Modi/ File Pic

On Tuesday, the BJP launched a nationwide outreach program for the minority community, beginning with the distribution of 'Saugat-e-Modi' kits containing eatables and clothing for Muslim women ahead of Eid celebrations.

BJP Minority Morcha national president Jamal Siddiqui, who launched the initiative, announced that similar kits will be distributed next month to economically weaker members of other minority communities during their respective festivals under the ‘Saugat-e-Modi’ programme.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi always says that he is the guardian of 140 crore Indians and he takes part in all festivals. He participates in Christmas, Easter, Baisakhi and sends 'chadar' for offering at Nizamuddin Dargah and Ajmer Sharif," he said.

"So we decided that we will give kits with food to our brothers and sisters, who are poor. Each kit will also have a cloth for our sisters," he informed, reported PTI.

Siddiqui said as many as 32000 BJP Minority Morcha workers, including office bearers of its state, district and mandal level units have been engaged to implement the programme.

"Our karyakartas will meet people (Muslims) in their respective areas across the country and give them kits, greeting Eid Mubarak on behalf of the prime minister," he added.

He additionally stated that "The programme was launched in Delhi and other states in the country today. We have set a target that each of our karyakartas should reach out to at least 100 people with Saugat-e-Modi kits under the programme, greeting Eid Mubarak on behalf of the prime minister," reported PTI.

Siddiqui noted the programme will continue beyond Eid to greet members of other minority communities, including Sikhs and Christians, on their respective festivals like Baisakhi and Easter to be celebrated next month.

(With inputs from PTI)