BJP leader Bachubhai Kishori wins Dahod Assembly seat in Gujarat

Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Kanaiyalal Kishori on Thursday won from Gujarat's Dahod Assembly seat, reserved for the Scheduled Tribe candidates, by defeating his nearest Congress rival Harshad Ninama.

The Congress lost its stronghold to Kishori, who won the seat by a margin of 29,350 votes. He polled 72,660 votes, while Ninama got 43,310 votes, the Election Commission said.

The Aam Aadmi Party nominee, Dinesh Muniya, put up an impressive show by polling 34,010 votes, while independent candidate Kishan Palas also got 10,808 votes.

The Congress had won the seat for three terms in 2007, 2012 and 2017.

This time it replaced its sitting MLA Vajesinh Panda by fielding Ninama.

