Singh condemned the search and claimed that BJP's fake case-making machine is after the Aam Aadmi Party.

Representation Image

Listen to this article Swachh Bharat of different kind, says BJP leader Ravneet Singh Bittu on AAP MP ED raids x 00:00

After the Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted searches at the residence of Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjeev Arora in Punjab, following the search the Union Minister and BJP leader, Ravneet Singh Bittu on Monday claimed that this is "Swachh Bharat" of a different kind, cleaning up corruption, one AAP leader at a time, ANI reported.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a post on X, Bittu said, "Why is AAP making a fuss over ED's raid on Punjab AAP leaders? The party's record is tainted with corruption, be it Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, Satendar Jain or Vijay Nair all either under trial or out on bail. With what moral ground are these tainted leaders now trying to shield their MP?"

"Congress ho ya AAP, Bharat ka Constitution karega usko saaf! This is Swachh Bharat of a different kind, cleaning up corruption, one AAP leader at a time" the BJP leader added.

Why is AAP making a fuss over ED’s raid on Punjab AAP leaders? The party’s record is tainted with corruption, be it Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, Satendar Jain or Vijay Nair all either under trial or out on bail. With what moral ground are these tainted leaders now trying to… — Ravneet Singh Bittu (@RavneetBittu) October 7, 2024

Earlier today, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjeev Arora confirmed that agencies were searching his property. In a post on X, Arora said, "I am a law abiding citizen, am not sure about the reason for search operation, will cooperate fully with agencies and make sure all their queries are answered."

I am a law abiding citizen, am not sure about the reason for search operation, will cooperate fully with agencies and make sure all their queries are answered. — Sanjeev Arora (@MP_SanjeevArora) October 7, 2024

Singh condemned the search and claimed that BJP's fake case-making machine is after the Aam Aadmi Party, he also alleged that the ED is targeting the party 24 hours a day.

Former Deputy CM of Delhi, Manish Sisodia also criticised the BJP over the raids.

"Since this morning, ED is raiding the house of Aam Aadmi Party's Rajya Sabha MP Sanjeev Arora. In the last two years, they have raided Arvind Kejriwal's house, my house, Sanjay Singh's house, Satyendra Jain's house... nothing was found anywhere. But Modi ji's agencies are engaged with full dedication in making fake cases one after the other. These people will go to any extent to break the Aam Aadmi Party. But no matter how much they try, the Aam Aadmi Party people will neither stop, nor sell themselves, nor get scared, " Sisodia said.

आज फिर मोदीजी ने अपने तोता मैना को खुला छोड़ दिया है।

आज सुबह से आम आदमी पार्टी के राज्य सभा सांसद संजीव अरोड़ा जी के घर ED वाले रेड कर रहे है। पिछले दो सालों मैं इन्होंने अरविंद केजरीवाल के घर रेड कर लिया, मेरे घर रेड कर दिया, संजय सिंह के घर रेड दिया, सत्येंद्र जैन के घर रेड… — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) October 7, 2024

According to ANI, an official statement on the search operations has not yet been released by the agency.

(With inputs from ANI)