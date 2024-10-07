Breaking News
Swachh Bharat of different kind, says BJP leader Ravneet Singh Bittu on AAP MP ED raids

Updated on: 07 October,2024 03:02 PM IST  |  New Delhi
mid-day online correspondent |

Singh condemned the search and claimed that BJP's fake case-making machine is after the Aam Aadmi Party.

After the Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted searches at the residence of Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjeev Arora in Punjab, following the search the Union Minister and BJP leader, Ravneet Singh Bittu on Monday claimed that this is "Swachh Bharat" of a different kind, cleaning up corruption, one AAP leader at a time, ANI reported.


In a post on X, Bittu said, "Why is AAP making a fuss over ED's raid on Punjab AAP leaders? The party's record is tainted with corruption, be it Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, Satendar Jain or Vijay Nair all either under trial or out on bail. With what moral ground are these tainted leaders now trying to shield their MP?"


"Congress ho ya AAP, Bharat ka Constitution karega usko saaf! This is Swachh Bharat of a different kind, cleaning up corruption, one AAP leader at a time" the BJP leader added.


Earlier today, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjeev Arora confirmed that agencies were searching his property. In a post on X, Arora said, "I am a law abiding citizen, am not sure about the reason for search operation, will cooperate fully with agencies and make sure all their queries are answered."

Singh condemned the search and claimed that BJP's fake case-making machine is after the Aam Aadmi Party, he also alleged that the ED is targeting the party 24 hours a day.

Former Deputy CM of Delhi, Manish Sisodia also criticised the BJP over the raids.

"Since this morning, ED is raiding the house of Aam Aadmi Party's Rajya Sabha MP Sanjeev Arora. In the last two years, they have raided Arvind Kejriwal's house, my house, Sanjay Singh's house, Satyendra Jain's house... nothing was found anywhere. But Modi ji's agencies are engaged with full dedication in making fake cases one after the other. These people will go to any extent to break the Aam Aadmi Party. But no matter how much they try, the Aam Aadmi Party people will neither stop, nor sell themselves, nor get scared, " Sisodia said.

According to ANI, an official statement on the search operations has not yet been released by the agency.

(With inputs from ANI)

