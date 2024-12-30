The ruling party legislator also supported the attachment of properties of absconding accused named in an extortion case linked to the murder of Santosh Deshmukh, the sarpanch of Massajog village in Beed district

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislator Suresh Dhas on Monday alleged that some individuals holding gun licences in Beed district of Maharashtra openly fire in public and display arms at marriage ceremonies, and asked the administration to crack down on them in 15 days.

According to news agency PTI, the Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) from Beed, also supported the attachment of properties of the absconding accused named in an extortion case linked to the murder of Santosh Deshmukh, the sarpanch of Massajog village in the district.

Dhas met with Beed Collector Avinash Pathak and asked him to review gun licences in the district located in central Maharashtra and take action against individuals who have been flouting norms, PTI reported.

"If action is not taken within 15 days, we will ask the government to act against him [district collector]," he said while talking to reporters.

"Gun licence holders fire every now and then and display their weapons even at marriage ceremonies. This should stop," demanded the MLA from Ashti in the district.

"Why so many arms licences have been issued in the district? Police should inquire who has recommended issuance of these licences," he insisted.

The MLA's demand came in the backdrop of images and videos on social media showing gun licence holders brandishing firearms, PTI reported.

When asked about the attachment of the properties of the absconding accused in the extortion case filed after the murder of sarpanch Deshmukh, the MLA said, "The process should continue. This will reveal with whom the accused shared their properties. The process may take time due to technical issues, but it should not stop."

Dhas also raised the issue of large trucks openly ferrying ash from Parli Thermal Power Station in the district and flagged its health hazards.

"Residents of villages like Wadgaon and Daudpur and even Parli town are facing breathing and skin issues due to the movement of trucks that openly ferry ash (a by-product at the coal-fired power unit). The Environment Minister (Pankaja Munde) is from our district and she should look into this issue," he emphasised.

The unit at Parli is one of the coal-based plants of Maharashtra State Power Generation Company.

(With PTI inputs)