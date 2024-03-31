Breaking News
BJP releases campaigners list for Lok Sabha polls bye elections in Tripura
BJP releases campaigners list for Lok Sabha polls, bye-elections in Tripura

Updated on: 31 March,2024 08:33 AM IST  |  New Delhi
ANI |

The names of campaigners include Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP Chief JP Nadda, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and Union Raod Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has released names of leaders who will campaign for Lok Sabha Elections 2024 in the State of Tripura (Schedule-1A) and bye-elections to the 7-Ramnagar Legislative Assembly Constituency. The names of campaigners include Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP Chief JP Nadda, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and Union Raod Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari.


The list further includes Sarbananda Sonowal, Arjun Munda, Smriti Irani, Kiren Rijiju, Yogi Adityanath, Himanta Biswa Sarma, Manik Saha, Rajib Bhattacharjee, Biplab Kumar Deb, Maharani Kriti Singh Debbarma, Rabindra Raju, Sambit Patra, Pratima Bhoumik, and Jishnu Dev Varma. Pranajit Singha Roy, Raju Bista, Hema Malini, Agnimitra Paul, Rebati Tripura, Manoj Tiwari, Suvendu Adhikari, Mithun Chakraborty, Ratan Lal Nath, and Bikash Debbarma have also been listed.


The list also includes, Sudhangshu Das, Tinku Roy, Santana Chakma, Kalyani Roy, Amit Rakshit, Papiya Dutta, Ram Pada Jamatia, Pramod Reang, Bhagaban Das, Sambhu Lal Chakma and Md. Billal Miah. Notably, the upcoming general elections are scheduled to be held in two phases in the state. The West Tripura seat will go to the polls on April 19, while the East Tripura seat will witness voting on April 26. The counting of votes will be held on June 4. The CPI (M) had secured a landslide victory in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, winning both seats in the state.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

