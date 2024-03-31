Modi freed J&K from terrorism: Anurag Thakur

Thakur made this assertion as he joined BJP candidate Jugal Kishore, who submitted his nomination papers from the Jammu Lok Sabha seat after a massive road show here.

BJP candidate Jugal Kishore Sharma (R) with Union Minister and party leader Anurag Thakur during his nomination filing procession ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, in Jammu. Pic/PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi freed Jammu and Kashmir from the clutches of Article 370, terrorism and separatism which is the biggest achievement of the BJP-led government, Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Saturday said. Thakur made this assertion as he joined BJP candidate Jugal Kishore, who submitted his nomination papers from the Jammu Lok Sabha seat after a massive road show here.

“Someone travelling with me asked what Jammu and Kashmir has got under Modi? Jammu and Kashmir got freedom from Article 370, stone-pelting, terrorism and separatism while developmental activities got new wings,” the Information and Broadcasting minister said addressing a public gathering after the road show along Residency Road here. Talking to reporters later after his public address, Thakur said that Jammu and Kashmir recorded a decline of 75 per cent in terror attacks, 81 per cent in killing of civilians and 50 per cent drop in security personnel casualties under Prime Minister Modi’s leadership.

“It all became possible when there was a strong government at the Centre,” he said, asking people to vote for BJP candidates—Kishore Sharma and Union Minister Jitendra Singh (Udhampur parliamentary constituency)—for the third term. Amid chants of “Ab ki baar 400 paar” and slogans in favour of Prime Minister Modi and the BJP, Thakur later accompanied Kishore to the office of the returning officer for the Jammu Lok Sabha seat where the latter filed his nomination papers.

Kishore had won the Jammu Lok Sabha seat, in 2014 and 2019 general elections but this time the parliamentary elections are happening for the first time in Jammu and Kashmir after the erstwhile state was bifurcated into two union territories.

