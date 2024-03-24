Breaking News
BJP sticks to the offensive strategy
BJP sticks to the offensive strategy

Updated on: 24 March,2024 07:25 AM IST  |  New Delhi
Agencies |

Nobody is saying Kejriwal is innocent and there has been no scam, Thakur asserted

BJP sticks to the offensive strategy

Union Minister Anurag Thakur

BJP sticks to the offensive strategy
The BJP on Saturday slammed Arvind Kejriwal’s continuation as the chief minister of Delhi despite being under arrest, saying it is the most unfortunate moment in the country’s political journey and worst kind of politics.


With the AAP leaders strongly defending their leader, Union Minister Anurag Thakur said mockingly that they are competing to replace him as the chief minister but his wife has also joined the race now, a reference to Sunita Kejriwal reading out his message which was broadcast across the country on news channels.


Nobody is saying Kejriwal is innocent and there has been no scam, Thakur asserted. “Why has the Congress become so helpless and weak,” he said . “The kingpin has been arrested and the one who gave us wisdom on morality and honesty says he will run the government from jail,” Thakur said.


