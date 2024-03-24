Nobody is saying Kejriwal is innocent and there has been no scam, Thakur asserted

Union Minister Anurag Thakur

Listen to this article BJP sticks to the offensive strategy x 00:00

The BJP on Saturday slammed Arvind Kejriwal’s continuation as the chief minister of Delhi despite being under arrest, saying it is the most unfortunate moment in the country’s political journey and worst kind of politics.

With the AAP leaders strongly defending their leader, Union Minister Anurag Thakur said mockingly that they are competing to replace him as the chief minister but his wife has also joined the race now, a reference to Sunita Kejriwal reading out his message which was broadcast across the country on news channels.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nobody is saying Kejriwal is innocent and there has been no scam, Thakur asserted. “Why has the Congress become so helpless and weak,” he said . “The kingpin has been arrested and the one who gave us wisdom on morality and honesty says he will run the government from jail,” Thakur said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever