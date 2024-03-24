Don’t hate the BJP: Sunita Kejriwal

Delhi HC refuses Kejriwal’s plea for an urgent hearing, schedules it for March 27

Sunita Kejriwal read out the letter by Delhi CM and her husband early on Saturday. Pic/PTI

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s wife Sunita Kejriwal, in perhaps her first such public appearance, read out his message sent from Enforcement Directorate custody on Saturday in which the AAP chief said he cannot be kept behind bars for long, and he will return soon to fulfil his promises to the people.

The video statement by Sunita Kejriwal, a former IRS officer who has so far maintained a distance from active politics, was streamed live by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), a day after a court here remanded Kejriwal in ED custody till March 28 “for his detailed and sustained interrogation” regarding his role in the alleged Delhi excise policy scam.

“Whether inside or outside, every moment of my life is dedicated to serving the country. Every drop of my blood is dedicated to the country,” Kejriwal was quoted as saying by his wife. “Aisi salakhein nahi jo aapke bhai, bete ko zyada din andar rakh sakhe (No jail can keep your brother, your son inside for long). I will soon come out and fulfil my promise,” he said in the message in Hindi. Kejriwal said that he was born to wage struggles and is destined for bigger challenges in future as well, so he was not surprised by his arrest.



He asserted that India has to be shaped into the strongest and greatest country in the world. “Together, we have to make India a great country, the strongest and number one country in the world. There are many forces inside and outside India that are weakening the country. We need to be cautious so as to identify these forces and defeat them,” she said reading Kejriwal’s message. Kejriwal also urged Aam Aadmi Party's workers to not hate BJP members because of his arrest.

“I also appeal to all the workers of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) that work of social welfare and public welfare should not stop with me going to jail. Don’t hate BJP people due to this. They are our brothers and sisters. I will come back soon,” he said as cited by Sunita Kejriwal. “I have received a lot of love from you. I must have done virtuous actions in my previous birth that I was born in a great country like India. I have blessings of crores of people that is my strength,” said the message.

Adding to his woes Delhi HC on Saturday refused Kejriwal’s plea for an urgent hearing challenging his arrest by the ED and the remand order passed by a trial court on Friday. The matter will be heard on March 27.

