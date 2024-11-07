BJP leader Ravinder Raina on Thursday accused the alliance government of siding with terrorists and separatists, declared the resolution on Article 370 both illegal and unconstitutional

Jammu and Kashmir assembly witnesses uproar by MLAs over Article 370 restoration resolution. (Pic/PTI)

BJP leaders strongly criticised Congress, Jammu and Kashmir National Conference and alliance parties on Thursday for a resolution brought forward in the assembly regarding the restoration of Article 370, reported news agency ANI.

The move sparked controversy and was deemed "illegal and unconstitutional" by BJP representatives. Smriti Irani, a BJP leader and former union minister, expressed her outrage during a press conference in Delhi.

Irani stated, "Today, I stand as an Indian outraged at the attempt by the Congress-led INDI alliance to bring to the floor of the House a resolution that is against the Indian Constitution. A resolution that stands against the Indian Constitution and the opinion of the Supreme Court of India."

Irani further questioned the INDIA bloc’s stance on various issues, said, "The resolution brought by the INDI alliance led by Congress brings to the fore many questions. Does it stand against the rights of Dalits, tribals, children and women?... Congress leadership, particularly the Gandhi family, needs to answer - do they stand for terrorism and stand against the development of J&K? Do they stand against the Constitution of India."

In Jammu and Kashmir, BJP leader Ravinder Raina on Thursday accused the alliance government of siding with terrorists and separatists. He declared the resolution on Article 370 both illegal and unconstitutional.

The People's Democratic Party (PDP) introduced a new resolution seeking to restore Articles 370 and 35A in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly.

The proposed resolution read, "The house strongly condemns the unconstitutional and unilateral abrogation of Article 370 and Article 35A, along with the enactment of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019, by the Government of India. These actions stripped J-K of its special status and statehood, undermining the foundational guarantees and protections originally according to the region and its people by the Constitution of India."

Earlier on Thursday, the assembly session was marked by tension and disruption in J-K assembly. BJP MLAs, led by Opposition Leader Sunil Sharma, objected to Awami Ittehad Party MLA Khurshid Ahmad Sheikh displaying a banner on Article 370.

The incident led to a scuffle in the well of the house, prompting the speaker to intervene and order the marshals to remove members who crossed limits.

(With inputs from ANI)