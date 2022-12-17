Breaking News
Mumbai: BJP-MVA protest face-off has city cops on the edge
Mumbai: Not clean-up marshals but swachhata doot, says BMC
Mumbai: Server crash dampens mood of soon-to-be couples at marriage registration office
Mumbai: Breast TB on the rise, says medical experts
Mumbai: Measles vaccines for homeless kids too, says BMC
Mumbai: Hawker licence still a distant dream
Mumbai: Police on lookout for eunuchs who threatened family in Borivli

Subcribe to Mid-day Gold with just Rs. 899 /Year

Home > News > India News > Article > BJP to protest across UP against Bhuttos comments on PM Modi

BJP to protest across UP against Bhutto's comments on PM Modi

Updated on: 17 December,2022 10:35 AM IST  |  Lucknow
PTI |

Top

BJP workers staged a protest in Mathura on Friday and burnt an effigy of the Pakistani minister

BJP to protest across UP against Bhutto's comments on PM Modi

File Photo


The BJP in Uttar Pradesh will stage protests in every district on Saturday against Pakistani Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto's personal comments on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the party has said.


State BJP president Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary issued a statement on Friday evening, terming Bhutto's statement against Modi "indecent" and "shameful". He said the party would stage protests at the district level in the entire state on Saturday.



BJP workers staged a protest in Mathura on Friday and burnt an effigy of the Pakistani minister.


Also read: BJP slams Pakistan minister over ‘butcher of Gujarat’ remark

State BJP general secretary Govind Narayan Shukla said party workers would hold a protest in capital Lucknow around 12 noon.

Chaudhary said under the leadership of PM Modi, India has been recognised as a strong nation in the whole world.

"The statement of the Pakistani foreign minister, who has failed on every front, shows his frustration and disappointment," he added.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Nagpur-Mumbai Samruddhi Expressway will reduce travel time from Nagpur to Mumbai. Do you agree?

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
india national news uttar pradesh narendra modi pakistan bharatiya janata party

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK