Uttar Pradesh: Truck hits bike, kills two

Two persons were killed when their bike was hit by a truck on Moradabad-Farukhabad highway, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place late Tuesday night near Bhatpura village in Bisauli area when Gyani (32) was going somewhere with his neighbour Kusum (38) and her son Devesh (10 months) and a truck hit them, they said.

While Gyani and Kusum died on the spot, Devesh remained unhurt, they said. Police has seized the vehicle and detained the driver.

