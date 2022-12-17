Breaking News
BJP slams Pakistan minister over ‘butcher of Gujarat’ remark

Updated on: 17 December,2022 09:12 AM IST  |  New Delhi
BJP ministers call Pakistan ‘morally corrupt’ nation after its foreign minister calls PM Modi ‘butcher of Gujarat’

BJP slams Pakistan minister over ‘butcher of Gujarat’ remark

Bharatiya Janata Party leaders and supporters stage a protest near the Pakistan High Commission, in New Delhi, on Friday. Pic/Twitter


The BJP on Friday slammed Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto for his objectionable comments against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying he represents a “morally, intellectually and financially bankrupt” nation.


Union minister Anurag Thakur said, “It might be an outcome of the pain in Pakistan of losing to India on this day. His maternal grandfather wept loudly after the defeat. Despite this, Pakistan’s soil is continuously trying to give protection to terrorists. Be it in Jammu and Kashmir or in different parts of India, it is not hidden from the world.”



Bilawal Bhutto, foreign minister, PakistanBilawal Bhutto, foreign minister, Pakistan


Lashing out at Bhutto for his “butcher of Gujarat” jibe at Modi, Minister of State for External Affairs Meenakashi Lekhi said nothing better can be expected from Pakistan. “...These are the people who have butchered people in Balochistan...in Kashmir...in Punjab. These are the butchers of Karachi,” she told reporters.

Bhutto made the comments following India’s External Affairs minister S Jaishankar’s attack on Pakistan over its support to terrorism at the United Nations Security Council meeting. He was referring to the 2002 Gujarat riots, in which hundreds of people died, mostly Muslims.

BJP’s foreign affairs department head Vijay Chauthaiwale said no one takes Bhutto’s comments seriously even in Pakistan. “Bhutto’s comments are obviously condemnable. But he has no credibility on the world dais and nothing better is expected from him,” he added.

