BJP versus Congress over Pulwama widows in Jaipur

BJP protesters claim Cong-led state govt turning back on widows of 2019 martyrs

Police personnel stop widows of soldiers who lost their lives in the 2019’s Pulwama terror attack during a protest in Jaipur on Thursday. Pic/ANI

Rajasthan Deputy Leader of Opposition Rajendra Rathore along with several other leaders and workers of the BJP, were detained by police on Saturday, during a massive protest in Jaipur. BJP leaders and workers were protesting against CM Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government in the state over the matter of outcry by widows of jawans who lost their lives in the 2019 Pulwama terror attack.

Heavy police were deployed in Jaipur in view of the massive protest. The protesters raised slogans against CM Gehlot-led government in Rajasthan and accused it of insulting the widow of jawans killed in the Pulwama terror attack. Some of them could also be seen climbing up on barricades erected by the police to prevent untoward incidents.

Also Read: Terrorist killed in encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama

“The government turning their backs on widows after making promises, taking four years’ time, misbehaving with them and beating Kirodi Lal Meena who was on his way to see the widows is the symbol of government’s undemocratic means... We will put up a peaceful protest,” BJP leader Rajendra Rathore said.

“We have initiated the protest today and we will continue it. The kind of behaviour the state government is showcasing is an insult to democracy, we will take the protest against the government further in all corners of the state,” Rathore said.

Reacting to it, Congress leader and Rajasthan Minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas said, “We respect Dr Kirodi Lal Meena, he’s a senior leader, it is not a BJP vs Congress thing. Rajasthan government is with the families of martyrs. BJP is politicising the issue, they might have received orders from the top brass.”

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever