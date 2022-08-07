Breaking News
Andheri kidnap case: ‘I feel as if I’ve finally woken up from my nightmare’
Maharashtra: Why ban on plastic-coated packaging won’t help
Maharashtra: Exhausted CM advised rest by doctors, delegates ministers’ powers to babus
Mumbai local train update: No day block on Western Railway suburban section on Sunday
ISRO launches its new SSLV-D1 rocket from Sriharikota
PM Modi chairs NITI Aayog's governing council meeting
Home > News > India News > Article > BJP worker arrested for assaulting woman

BJP worker arrested for assaulting woman

Updated on: 07 August,2022 04:29 PM IST  |  Bareilly
PTI |

Top

On July 31, an FIR against Rastogi was registered at the city police station by one Anuradha Rastogi for allegedly assaulting her

BJP worker arrested for assaulting woman

Representative image. Pic/Istock


A BJP worker was arrested on Sunday for allegedly assaulting a woman, police said.

He has been identified as Jitendra Rastogi, a resident of Khwaja Qutb in Biharipur, Uttar Pradesh.

On July 31, an FIR against Rastogi was registered at the city police station by one Anuradha Rastogi for allegedly assaulting her, ASP, City, Ravindra Kumar said.


Also Read: Mumbai: 35-year-old BMC staffer held for raping woman after promising marriage

Jitendra Rastogi, who was holding the post of state general secretary in Uttar Pradesh Udyog Vyapar Mandal -- a trader's body -- was earlier expelled from the post by its national president for MP Naresh Agarwal.

Bharatiya Janta Party city president M Arora said that Jitendra Rastogi is a BJP worker but does not hold any post in the party.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

india national news uttar pradesh crime news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK