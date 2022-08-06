Mumbai: 35-year-old BMC staffer held for raping woman after promising marriage

He has been arrested for rape and a further probe into the case is underway

Representative image. Pic/Istock

A 35-year-old civic employee was arrested on Saturday for allegedly raping a film junior artiste on the pretext of marriage, a Mumbai police official said.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation staffer, identified as Pramod Purbiya, had been raping the 30-year-old woman since 2016 after promising to marry her, the official said quoting the complaint.

"He stopped taking calls of the woman after she got pregnant. Since the last of the rape incidents took place in Dadar, the complaint filed by the woman in her native Palghar was transferred to Mumbai police," he said.

He has been arrested for rape and a further probe into the case is underway, Senior Inspector Jitendra Pawar of Bhoiwada police station said.

