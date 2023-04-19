Breaking News
BJP youth wing worker stabbed to death in Karnataka's Dharwad

Updated on: 19 April,2023 01:57 PM IST  |  Dharwad
Praveen Kumar, Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) Dharwad unit member and gram panchayat vice president, was stabbed to death on Tuesday night, they said

BJP youth wing worker stabbed to death in Karnataka's Dharwad

Representative Image

BJP youth wing worker stabbed to death in Karnataka's Dharwad
A BJP youth wing functionary was killed at a temple festival in Kottur here by a group of persons who got into a brawl with him, police said on Wednesday.


Praveen Kumar, Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) Dharwad unit member and gram panchayat vice president, was stabbed to death on Tuesday night, they said. Three unidentified persons have been detained and are being questioned.



Superintendent of Police B Lokesh said the incident took place during Goddess Udachamma Devi temple festival at Kottur village in the district.


A few persons reached there in an inebriated state and created commotion. Even as some people questioned them, the group started clashing with them, he said.

The police officer added that Kumar intervened to pacify them but the persons who were in a drunken state stabbed him to death. "We have detained three people and are interrogating them," he said, adding that a case has been registered.

Lokesh said all aspects of the case will be investigated and no one will be spared whether they were directly or indirectly involved in the murder.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

