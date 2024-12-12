Devendra Fadnavis held discussions on his cabinet expansion with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president J P Nadda and senior party leader B L Santosh here on Wednesday night

During his stay in Delhi, Fadnavis met Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Pics/X@Dev_Fadnavis)

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said the names of the probable ministers from the BJP in his cabinet have been shortlisted on Thursday and the final decision will be taken by the party's central leadership, reported news agency PTI.

Fadnavis held discussions on his cabinet expansion with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president J P Nadda and senior party leader B L Santosh here on Wednesday night. Fadnavis was on a two-day visit to Delhi, his first after taking office as CM of Maharashtra.

Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule was also present during the meeting.

"We are yet to decide on a date for the cabinet expansion. The formula has been decided and you will know about it soon," said Fadnavis, who took oath as the chief minister of Maharashtra last week.

Meanwhile, Nationalist congress Party (NCP) chief and Dy CM Ajit Pawar said that Maharashtra Cabinet expansion could likely take place on Saturday.

The BJP-led Mahayuti registered a landslide victory in the recent Maharashtra Assembly polls. The BJP-Shiv Sena-NCP coalition won 230 seats while smaller outfits, part of the alliance, emerged victorious on five seats.

The opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance on the other hand could manage to win just 46 seats in the 288-member Assembly.

Besides Fadnavis, Shiv Sena chief Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar were sworn in as deputy chief ministers in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and prominent leaders from the arenas of politics, industry and entertainment.

Fadnavis also brushed aside reports of differences among the ruling alliance over the power-sharing agreement, stated PTI.

"There is no issue with the expansion of the cabinet. I had come here to meet my party leaders and discuss who could be the ministers from the BJP. Eknath Shinde will decide on the ministers from his party, Ajit dada will decide on his ministers," he said.

He also stated that he and Ajit Pawar have come to Delhi for their respective meetings.

"Ajit dada has come for his work, I have come to meet my party leaders. I have not even met Ajit dada in Delhi," he clarified.

According to some reports, as stated by PTI, Dy CM Eknath Shinde did not come to Delhi as he was sulking on the allocation of portfolios to the Shiv Sena.

During his stay in the capital, Fadnavis met President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Modi, Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari, stated PTI.

(With inputs from PTI)