BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari has accused the Samajwadi Party and Congress of playing with Hindu faith to appease minorities. The remarks follow claims by AIMJ president Maulana Razvi about Maha Kumbh being organised on Waqf land.

BJP National Spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari has accused the Samajwadi Party and Congress of exploiting Hindu faith for political appeasement. His remarks come in response to claims by Maulana Shahabuddin Razvi Barelvi, President of the All India Muslim Jamaat (AIMJ), who alleged that the Maha Kumbh is being organised on Waqf land.

According to ANI, Bhandari remarked, "The Samajwadi Party and Congress have consistently played with the faith of Hindus in their bid for appeasement. These are the very parties whose members compared Sanatana Dharma to dengue, malaria, and AIDS, and they also deliberately kept the Hanuman temple in Sambhal locked for 40 years. Now, they are supporting these maulanas and radicals who absurdly claim that the Maha Kumbh is being held on Waqf land."

Bhandari further asserted that these allegations stem from the growing frustration within these parties, given the success of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in organising what he referred to as the "biggest Maha Kumbh ever." He noted, "The BJP government of Uttar Pradesh has the unwavering support of the saint community across the globe, which has rattled both the Congress and the Samajwadi Party."

Highlighting past controversies surrounding Waqf, he stated, "In 2013, these same individuals granted excessive powers to the Waqf Board, allowing it to claim land belonging to poor Sanatani farmers and even government land as Waqf property. The amendment of the Waqf Act is not just necessary but mandatory to ensure fairness and transparency."

Meanwhile, according to ANI, Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) national spokesperson Vinod Bansal also criticised Maulana Shahabuddin Razvi Barelvi’s claims. Responding to the allegations, Bansal remarked, "This Maha Kumbh has been held since a time when Islam did not even exist. Such claims by the Waqf Board are baseless and expose their agenda."

Bansal went on to accuse the maulanas of harbouring divisive ideologies. "They seem to be following the line of Jinnah. The dream of ‘Ghazwa-e-Hind’ will remain just that—a dream. Uttering such irrational statements will only result in negative consequences for them," he said.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Maulana Razvi claimed, "The 54 bigha land where preparations for the Kumbh Mela are underway belongs to Waqf. While Muslims have shown magnanimity by not objecting, the Akhada Parishad and other Babas have taken a narrow-minded approach by banning the entry of Muslims. This bigotry must end; we must exhibit the same broad-mindedness as Muslims."

